Isuzu has revealed three new variations of the D-Max that include a stylish variation of the lifestyle-focused XTR, a Tipper conversion kit, and a go-anywhere off-road version.

The latter, named Go2, utilises a combination of Isuzu accessories and aftermarket upgrades to demonstrate what’s possible for those who need extreme off-road capabilities.

The front has been modified with an ARB Sahara bar that protects the bumper and helps push through branches and undergrowth, as well as providing a platform to mount the Britpart Pulling Power Winch.

There’s also additional protection underneath, a roof-mounted light bar, snorkel, and 33-inch mud terrain tyres. The suspension has been overhauled with the addition of a Pedders TrakRyder eXtreme setup to provide greater articulation and a raised ride height.

For the lifestyle-focused buyer, the D-Max XTR line-up has been bolstered by a new Colour Edition, which sees the aggressive body kit now painted the same colour as the rest of the truck, rather than the black plastic of the standard XTR.

Meanwhile, for commercial-focused customers, there’s now the option of a Tipper conversion for extended cab D-Max models. The load bed measures 1,977mm long by 1,800mm wide with thick interlocking alloy floor panels and sturdy sideboards. The tailboard can be opened from the top or bottom and fold up to 180 degrees.

A wander lead controls the electro-hydraulic power pack that lifts the body, and the tipping gear and subframe have been galvanised to protect them from the elements.