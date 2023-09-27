Thousands of schoolchildren donned their uniforms and returned to school on Wednesday.

Government primary and secondary schools, grouping almost 30,000 pupils, and most private schools opened their gates to the scholastic year 2023-24 in a day characterised by autumn weather and drying roads after an overnight downpour.

The roads were noticeably more congested than usual in some areas with a gradual build-up also noticed earlier in the week when some of the schools opened and teachers returned to prepare their classes. Some motorists, however, reported traffic to be lighter.

Traffic built up early on the Birkirkara bypass.

School transport was made free of charge five years ago in a bid to reduce traffic congestion related to schools. Hundreds took up the offer and at the time then Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said there were 3,000 fewer cars on roads at certain times.

The current education minister, Clifton Grima, visited some of the schools as they prepared for reopening earlier this week, thanking teachers for their input in initial work on a new strategy for education so that 'the education of the present is given the format for the future'.