Christmas festive lights were switched on in Valletta on Monday in a ceremony postponed by two days because of bad weather.

The switch was pressed by culture minister Owen Bonnici in the presence of, among others, the mayor of Valletta and the chairman of the Valletta Cultural Agency. A concert was due to be held later.

The Valletta Cultural Agency's Christmas programme, announced last week, features activities throughout December, culminating in a New Year's Eve bash on Place square. 

