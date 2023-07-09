Inflation is eroding the worth of money. Any given nominal amount will buy less and less over time. It makes income earners and savers poorer, increases input costs for producers and service providers, and stretches governmental budgets while easing the lives of debtors, who owe nominal amounts which diminish in value. In a currency bloc like the eurozone, it disadvantages countries with higher inflation as they cannot devalue their currency to remain competitive. We all know it is a curse when we go shopping. It is a process which we know to get worse if not stopped. Central banks will do their utmost to curb demand by making credit dearer and encourage saving over spending by raising the cost of borrowing. Elected governments can make things worse by subsidising their electorate to ease the pain of inflation, instead of reigning in spending and raise taxes. As I have elaborated in a previous piece, inflation and its counter-measures are in essence a distributional fight. It will be over once it is decided who will have to suffer the losses: the budget, lenders, industry, or labour.

Inflation has come down quite significantly within the last year, as central banks forced the cost of money up at unprecedented speed. Supply bottlenecks and energy shortages, which were at the root of the current tsunami of inflation, have eased. What makes inflation stick now is corporate pricing power, savings cushions and a scarcity of labour. A high level of unfulfilled labour demand, ‘job openings’, reflect our shrinking labour pool, which is reduced by immigration resistance, aging and sickness. To demand ‘wage restraint’, as the governor of the Bank of England has done to much ridicule, or the refusal of the British Prime Minister Richi Sunak, himself a multi-millionaire, to raise the salary of overworked doctors and nurses, or civil servants like teachers and soldiers, is ignoring market forces. People who can chose to change jobs or countries will do so. Work will remain undone.

Note: higher salaries of public servants do lift purchasing power at the wrong time, but they do not feed inflation excessively. Public services offered by the state, like policing, law or defence are ‘free’. They are paid for with taxes, which curb the purchasing power of citizens. Only unfunded, debt financed expenses fuel money in circulation, hence inflation.

At the same time, corporations raise the prices, from cornflakes to airfares, with impunity. To tax their ‘windfall profits’ or mandate maximum price levels would not be very market-friendly either. Such interventions will further curb supply and hence increase inflationary effects. If we decide that the only way to rein inflation in is to destroy demand, wages are a good starting point. If people can’t buy anything anymore, prices will be forced down.

This is a popular view among most economists. They talk about the Phillips Curve, the inverse, law-like relationship between unemployment and inflation. Higher unemployment equals lesser inflation. To me, this looks rather cynical. Wage earners are already suffering a real income loss. Even headline-grabbing wage increases do not compensate for the actual rate of inflation. Besides, in most societies, the unemployed are not income-less. They still get fed by the taxpayer. They are therefore still consumers, buying food however expensive. It is an act of societal solidarity. But with most countries, these social subsidies are large enough to make voluntary unemployment an attractive option. This is not because social benefits are so spoiling generous, but because minimum salaries are so low.

At the forefront of the wage battle are central banks themselves. They fear a ‘wage-price’ spiral, where workers demanding higher pay will increase the cost of production and give households the means to consume despite higher prices. The inflationary pressures emanating from ever-higher salaries are not imagined. Neither are the negative effects of governmental handouts, often not even means-tested, to lighten the cost of living, for instance by subsidising petrol, as we do in Malta. Its main effect is fuel wastage.

I believe there is a solution to this in a unique moment in time. I think it is possible to take pressure off the labour market without layoffs. The high, unfilled demand for jobs could be met by meaningful immigration and more flexible labour laws. For a long time, unions were at the forefront of demanding curbs on immigration. Workers rightly feared for their jobs and downward pressure on their salaries when unemployment was high and cheaply-imported labour a real menace. Within the EU, workers from richer countries with higher payroll taxes had to compete with competitors from poorer countries with little or no labour laws.

Right now, we have the unique problem that job offerings cannot be filled by the existing domestic labour force, while we have a wave of war-induced immigration. Our laws, still reflecting times of job scarcity as opposed to labour scarcity, force skilled refugees from Syria, Ukraine and other parts of the world to remain idle. They enjoy financial support without the prospect of getting a job any time soon. At the same time, restaurants and hotels struggle to hire personnel, and construction sites and factories do not know how to boost – inflation-reducing – production without more workers. A time-limited waver of working permits and payroll taxes for immigrants could do the trick.

The German Wirtschaftswunder, its explosive economic growth in the 1960s, was fed by millions of Turkish ‘guest workers’, which over time settled and integrated fully into society. Their children are today doctors, lawyers, artists, revered sportsmen and even politicians.

This, of course, would demand that we recognise that inflation can also be fought with supply measures and higher productivity, not just violent job destruction. And it would demand that we as a society do not fall back into atavisms of extreme nationalism. I disagree with the the opinions of people like John Vassallo, an ex-ambassador of Malta to the EU, who writes in this newspaper.

Repeatedly he rants against immigration, EU citizens and “low-paid foreign workers from countries with other languages, religions and racial (sic!) backgrounds”. He demands “Malta for the Maltese” and calls for a “numerus clausus” for tourists and EU citizens working in our country. He wants to “return the country to a sustainable population size”, to reduce tourist numbers by fiat with only “real Maltese” working in restaurants, taxis, food delivery and hospitals. He wants to ban English at work places and youngsters in bikini tops. Not for once does he, a retiree, consider the expensive economic loss this would entail for all.

The sad thing with such irredentist pipedreams is that it obscures the real problems we have. We have a traffic problem. We have a construction industry going mad. We have disrespect for our architectural heritage and the few green spaces left to enjoy. We suffocate our farmers. We have a water problem combined with a flooding problem. We have an air quality problem. We have a corruption problem. We have a very fragile real estate market. We have for too long put our chips on mass tourism. We have a freedom-of-speech problem. We have a Mafia problem. We have democratic deficiencies. The list is long and shameful.

Yet there are things we get right. Among that is that we are a welcoming, open nation to all people who’d wish to work for us and trade with us. I am an Austrian living in Malta. I have never ever felt like a second-class citizen in my interactions with business and Maltese friends. I feel Maltese, even though I am not born here and my lingua franca is English. I see in Malta a society which wants to grow better and wealthier and not to shrink back in time.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

