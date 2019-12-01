In one of his books, George Mikes, a Hungarian-born British journalist, humourist and writer, wrote that ideally a wife should be a lady in the drawing room, a cook in the kitchen and a cocotte in the bedroom.

With his amazing wit, he implied that she remains the same person and her prime concern should be the well-being of her husband. However, if she does not recognise her different roles, difficulties arise, i.e. by being a cook in all three departments; she may be excellent in the kitchen but prove an embarrassment in the drawing room and a bore in the bedroom.

On a much more serious level, such a comment could be applied to those of us who allow partisanship to colour every aspect of our life. We should not spend every waking moment trying to defend our political party and ferret out any comment, real or imaginary, that might dent our faith in the presumed absolute infallibility of our party and political leader.

Subjective messianic zeal has very serious consequences on the health of a nation. It is nothing less than idolatry.

Thankfully, my upbringing gave me a different set of priorities – that are first God, then family, then country and only then, a political party. However, it is certainly not my intention to demean or denigrate the crucial validity of partisan politics. Those who are indifferent or too superior to dirty their hands in politics should heed the words of another great humorist, Roberto Benigni.

Benigni bluntly states: “Not having an interest in politics is like having no interest in life.” For good measure, he adds: “To despise politics is to despise ourselves. And we must not confuse politics with those who represent it at the time. Some politicians are terrible. If a parent slaps a child from morning till night, it is not parenthood that is at fault.”

Those who really love their party must be objective and do their utmost to challenge those who betray it

None of us are perfect. We face the continual battle of good and evil within ourselves. We are faced with choices every day, morning, noon and night. If we are sober, humble and honest enough, we should realise, with considerable dismay and disgust, that we often fail to practise what we preach.

Politicians are also not exempt from temptation, especially when in influential positions. Being at the pinnacle of power is nothing but intoxicating. That is why dictatorships fail so miserably. There are no checks and balances to bring the ruler to his senses and moderate his overpowering urge to defy fairness and reason.

History is replete with so many ‘saviours’ whose glittering careers ended so badly. Leaders like Tony Blair immediately come to mind. He was a person who was young, handsome and articulate, who came to power with a huge majority. Yet he squandered it all. The late Ugo Young, an outstanding journalist, brings this out in a series of articles that show how his initial optimism in Blair unravelled.

Young had the quality that is vital for sound journalism – the courage to be ruthlessly objective.

In a country there will always be constant tension to control abuse and corruption and that is why we desperately need institutions such as the judiciary, the police and the media to function without fear or favour.

History is a reminder that no matter how promising a government appears to be, the unavoidable reality shows us that intrinsic human failings inevitably lead to its eventual downfall.

However, Malta is facing an infinitely more serious drama. Corruption and criminality are at the heart of our government and are embedded in our institutions. Sadly, this has happened before.

Those of us who have read the book Nothing but the Truth, by the late Maltese Police Commissioner Effie Bencini, will recall how the police force in Malta was deliberately prostituted into becoming a tool of oppression by the Mintoffian regime.

Yet, to condemn what is wrong does not mean to endorse or condone unreservedly the opposite political party. In Malta, we are handicapped with a two-party system. This should not forfeit our responsibility to criticise one political party nor should it blind us to seeing any faults in the other. In this respect, there is a desperate need for the Maltese to mature and come of age.

The issues of any political party or government should be judged on their merits. When matters reach an unacceptable level, we must place principles before blind partisan loyalty. Besides, sound partisan loyalty is never blind. On the contrary, real loyalty implies love. Those who really love their party must be objective and do their utmost to challenge those who betray it.

Now, as never before, irrespective of where we stand on the political spectrum, it is time to take a stand and be counted.

Our country’s redemption is at stake.