Every morning’s news takes me back 40 years or so to my front-line experience of the war between Israel and the Palestinian “liberators”. I was being shelled – personally – from the other side of the (vague and disputed) ‘border’.

I knew it was personal, simply because I was the only person moving about.

And as I ran, zig-zagging between the ends of ruined buildings, exposing myself to distant sight, a PLO artillery piece in South Lebanon went bang and a second – or so it seemed – later the earth behind me went “ker-ump” (that’s really the noise that a shell makes, as it blasts a crater in the earth).

My safe space had been behind the wall of what once had been the garden of a small farm or vineyard.

It had shell holes in it through which I could see what was going on and I had already seen too many people getting killed with absolutely no advantage to either side.

But I had to reach the nearest cable office, the posh name for a somewhat dark and dusty general store boasting a telex machine where, I had been informed by an Israeli reporter, there was a message waiting for me.

This was, of course, in the days before mobile phones with ‘international roaming’. I was sort of hoping it would be from the editor telling me to come home.

To reach the shop I had to cross what was effectively half the village, via the open spaces separating the cover of three blasted buildings.

So, three bangs and three ker-umps and craters as I made a brief dash between them, before throwing myself into the shop doorway… and another three on the way back, this time with the impediment of freshly made craters to manoeuvre, back to the safety of the garden wall.

Then, as I recovered my breath, an amazing thing happened. Through the clouds of dust appeared an Arab lady carrying a tray with a glass and a jug of sparkling liquid.

“I have made some fresh lemonade,” she said, “I thought you must be thirsty.”

She was the mother of the house whose garden I was in. Her property had been shelled 13 times, she said.

She didn’t understand why; she was “not involved with the war”, she just happened to be where she and her family had lived for generations.

We learnt running that way to avoid rifle fire in Northern Ireland

She was, in fact, a Druze – a member of a small, closed and still partly secret Middle East religious sect: the only Arab population supporting Israel. In the afternoon she brought me a refreshing cup of tea.

Some days later, back in the comparative safety of our Fleet Street pub, a colleague greeted me with: “We nearly got you, last week.”

He had been on the Palestinian side – my newspaper genuinely believed in balanced reporting – watching through binoculars.

“I told them: ‘don’t shoot at him, he’s a friend of mine’.

“But why did you run in a zig-zag when you were being shelled? With a shell you are just as likely to zig into it as zag out of it. And it takes twice as long to run.”

Which was true enough: we had both learnt running that way to avoid rifle fire in Northern Ireland – another murderous conflict, incidentally, that we were not allowed to describe as a “war”. But when under fire of any description, I reckoned, the body takes over, and decides how you should run.

“Anyway,” he said, passing me a pint of lager, “you were obviously trying to make it to the cable office. I hope it was important enough to risk getting killed for.”

Half smiling, I lifted it from my jacket pocket and handed it to him: half a sheet of beige matt paper with a message in thin capital letters (priced per key-stroke in those days). It was from my secretary.

“pro mirrorman barker ‒ metullah south lebanon ‒ dear revel comma is it all right with you if i take tuesday afternoon off comma to go to the dentist query love susan stop”