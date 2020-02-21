Hundreds of models of civil and military aircraft, cars, trucks and motorbikes, armoured vehicles and various classes of ships go on display today at the Malta Maritime Museum on the Vittoriosa Waterfront.

The exhibition, being organised for the 39th year by the Society for Scale Modellers, also includes dioramas − scenes combining many different elements all reproduced in a particular scale with many details and representing a real-life example – and a section dedicated to figurines.

“Many of the models on display have won awards and placed well in international events,” Kyle Mizzi, the society’s PRO, said.

“They are veritable works of art and are finished to the highest possible standards, testimony of the capability of Maltese modellers.”

Visitors will also be able to follow the process of model construction as members of the society will be working on models at workstations set up at the museum.

As Malta’s representatives of the International Plastic Modellers Society (IPMS), the society has been promoting scale modelling in Malta since 1981 and has become synonymous, both locally and internationally, with high standards in model making. It is currently made up of 63 members who dedicate most of their spare time to this hobby.

In its continued effort to promote this expression of art, the society strives to introduce youngsters to the craft by means of its exhibitions, workshops and courses.

Those who would like to become members of the society can also visit their premises at SSM House, Sulphur Lane, Ħamrun. More information is available on the society’s website at www.ipmsmalta.com and on their Facebook page.

The exhibition will be open until Tuesday, February 25, from 9am to 5pm. Entrance fee is included in the museum’s entry ticket, which will be at a discounted prize.