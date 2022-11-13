Most weekends, Margaret Ellul Vincenti, 89, settles into a corner of her living room to paint and, around the corner, her 92-year-old husband, Joseph works on his ceramic creations.

The couple discovered their passion for art about 15 years ago and have since held several exhibitions in aid of voluntary organisations.

One of the items of the exhibition on display at The Imperial in Sliema.

They have a message to share which is the theme of their current exhibition held at The Imperial, a residential care home in Sliema: Active Ageing.

“We still get a lot of satisfaction from what we do. It’s never too late to start something,” says Margaret as she walks through the corridors lined with her works and those of her husband.

“We’ve divided the space in two – half is mine and half his,” she jokes and she says that, “funnily enough”, they held their wedding reception at The Imperial, which was then a hotel, 66 years ago.

Joe and Margaret met through common friends and, in her words, “we just clicked”. He is quick to add: “There was the attraction and it’s still there.”

After they married, Joe, an architect, went on two scholarships abroad where he specialised in engineering. On his return, he started his career, working for the Curia and the law courts and designing factories and hotels.

“Between my work and family, I had no time for hobbies,” he says.

Meanwhile, Margaret was busy looking after their four children and being involved in voluntary organisations.

She pioneered the over-60s day centres in various parishes some 40 years back.

Then, 15 years ago, with their children now adults, she decided to start art lessons – something she always wished to do.

“Once you start you want to do more,” she says.

Joe, with more time on his hands, started to make ceramics.

They create their art at their Kappara home where they spend hours together, yet apart in their little creative corners.

“He is messy and I’m not,” she says as he adds: “Sometimes, we go hours without speaking until we need each other’s feedback.”

Joe smiles at her and she returns the smile and adds: “We are each other’s worse critics.”