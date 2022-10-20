It will take Malta years to shed the reputation that the country is not a safe place for journalists, a conference at the Council of Europe was told on Thursday.

Věra Jourová, vice president of the European Commission for Values and Transparency was recounting how, in her efforts to convince EU ministers about the importance of protecting journalists, she would often refer to the murders of Daphna Caruana Galizia in Malta, and Ján Kuciak in Slovakia.

The murders, she said, had dealt a “very serious reputational blow to these countries”.

“For Malta, it will take years to get out of the suspicion that journalists are not protected in the country. Same for Slovakia,” she said.

Jourová also explained how, when faced with strong resistance by justice ministers who were opposed to anti-SLAPP legislation, she would recount how Caruana Galizia’s family had inherited more than 40 lawsuits after her death.

She paid tribute to the slain journalist, noting it was "incredibly touching" that five years since her murder, Caruana Galizia, was "still working for us".

“So, thank you Daphne, I think this is a very important job that you are still doing.”

'Government not planning on rushing reform'

Jourová was speaking at the first European Anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) conference which was also addressed by Labour MP Naomi Cachia.

Cachia referred to the assassination of Caruana Galizia as “a watershed moment” for Malta and Europe. Five years after her murder, the government was “determined to present tangible and meaningful progress”, she added.

Cachia said the government had tabled three bills seeking to ensure journalists’ protection.

When repeatedly challenged over claims of shortcomings in the government’s proposals for media reform, she said the government was not planning on rushing through with the proposed legislation until it received feedback from journalists and other stakeholders.

The bills Cachia referred to propose a range of changes to local media laws - from including references to freedom of the press in Malta’s constitution to introducing a number of legislative changes intended to protect journalists and media outlets from vexatious lawsuits, or strategic litigation against public participation (SLAPPs).

However, local and international experts from within the media and legal sectors have warned that the anti-SLAPP measures fall well short of best practice and leave broad loopholes which leave journalists exposed.

'Joseph Muscat is still suing my dead mother'

Also addressing the conference, Caruana Galizia’s son Matthew said the slain journalist’s family had inherited 46 defamation cases following the murder.

With the support of Free Press Unlimited and the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom, the number of suits had been decreased to around 10.

“The former prime minister, Joseph Muscat, is still suing my dead mother. It's such a surreal situation, it shocks me every time I have to mention it.”

Roberta Metsola addressing the conference. Photo: European Parliament

Journalists lose case before it even starts: Metsola

The conference was opened by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who recalled how, five years ago, she had received news about the murder of Caruana Galizia while sitting in the European Parliament’s special committee on terrorism.

“Daphne became a target because she was a threat. It started with online intimidation and frivolous lawsuits and continued with blatant harassment and open threats of violence. Daphne herself had said that ‘journalists self-censor... people are afraid of consequences... and it’s become very, very difficult’. This should never be.”

On the day of her assassination, Metsola noted, Caruana Galizia had her assets frozen and was facing over 40 lawsuits filed against her.

“I use her case as an example but this is not limited to that, we have seen similar cases of varying degrees across the European Union,” she said.

Metsola added: “too often journalists are faced with a choice: stop reporting the facts or face a costly and lengthy lawsuit in another member state or third country. Journalists lose the case before it even starts.”

In 2021, the European Parliament submitted its recommendations for European-wide Anti-SLAPP legislation to the European Commission.

Then earlier this year, the Commission issued a recommendation and presented a proposal for a directive that covers SLAPPs in civil matters with cross-border implications. It enables judges to swiftly dismiss manifestly unfounded lawsuits against journalists and human rights defenders.

Separately, the European Parliament is also working on the new Media Freedom Act known as the Daphne Law.

Thursday's conference was organised by the European Centre for Press and Media Freedom and the Coalition Against SLAPPs in Europe, and was held under the patronage of the European Parliament and with the support of the Council of Europe.