Activism has always been a useful tool in raising awareness to bring about meaningful change. Activism is also useful in creating awareness which helps form and empower present and future leaders to double their efforts in championing their cause.

Ending gender-based violence is long overdue. This year’s 16 days of activism in the global campaign against gender-based violence are being organised with the theme ‘Accelerating actions to end gender-based violence and femicide: leaving no one behind’.

The Consultative Council for Women’s Rights is taking a resolute stance during these 16 days of activism.

The council emphasises the paramount importance of consultation and communication, bringing NGOs and experts around one table. This inclusive approach ensures that policies are informed by diverse perspectives.

The council urges collective efforts to challenge and dismantle the roots of gender-based violence, extend empathetic support to survivors, advocate for policy reforms and actively engage in reshaping societal norms through education.

It is through these concerted actions that the council envisions a future where women’s rights are not only acknowledged but safeguarded, forging a society founded on equality, dignity and empowerment.

This is how we can effectively ‘Beat the Silence’, which is the local theme for this year’s campaign against gender-based violence and domestic violence.

Activism must also be supported by meaningful action from policymakers.

We recently met with the commissioner for gender-based violence and domestic violence, Samantha Pace Gasan and discussed various topics which have a material impact on strengthening our resolve to end gender-based violence in our country.

We discussed the Valenzia report and the recommendations made by Judge Emeritus Geoffrey Valenzia following Bernice Cassar’s murder in 2022. That murdered sounded the alarm bell on the urgency of putting in place the necessary safeguards, be it legislative, preventive and correctional, which will, hopefully, avoid similar crimes to occur.

Our discussions also focused on the implementation of third national strategy on gender-based violence and domestic violence (2023-2028), which has just been launched.

It is encouraging to note that the third national strategy on gender-based violence and domestic violence, which lays out the national road map for the next five years, is the result of consultation that was also held with the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights.

We strongly believe in collective efforts that prioritise the most important pillars of this strategy such as prevention, monitoring and the strengthening of the prosecution tools.

By bringing together a significant number of interested stakeholders, the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights is an ideal forum where such policies and initiatives can be formulated and optimised.

I want to see more direct collaboration between the various entities which, ultimately, are all working towards one common goal. This will lead to better and faster solutions.

Eradicating domestic violence is an urgent imperative for women as it stands as a heinous violation of their rights and dignity. Shockingly, one in three women globally has endured physical or sexual intimate partner violence, as reported by the World Health Organisation. This statistic unveils the harsh reality that countless women face, highlighting the pressing need to break this cycle of abuse.

By making the fight against domestic violence a top priority, we not only protect individual victims but also strive to dismantle systemic barriers, fostering a society where women can rise unhindered by the chains of violence.

Having sound and solid legislation, with effective preventive tools, is a priority but having such tools in place without further delay is of primary importance.

Charmaine Mangion

We must end gender-based violence but we must end it now. Every day lost risks adding to the list of people who ended up victims of a failing society.

Charmaine Mangion is chairperson of the Consultative Council for Women’s Rights, which brings together experts and representatives from over 15 non-governmental organisations with interest in the matter.