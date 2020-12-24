Christmas weekend will be a mostly bright and sunny one with temperatures expected to be among the warmest on record for this time of year, meteorologists are predicting.

The meteorological office at Malta International Airport said it expected Christmas morning will be sunny, with clouds dotting local skies on Thursday likely to break by Friday, and temperatures reaching highs of 19°C. Winds will be moderate and blow from a west-southwest direction.



Temperatures will dip somewhat on December 26, Boxing Day, with partially clouded skies and the chance of the odd rain shower on Saturday evening and on Sunday, December 27.



Boxing Day temperatures will be further cooled by a strong southwesterly wind, becoming a northwesterly one. By Sunday, that wind will have become a moderate west-northwesterly one, increasing in force by the evening.

The warmest Christmas on record in Malta was recorded in 2009, when temperatures reached 23.6°C.