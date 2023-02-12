Carlos Alcaraz returns to action in Buenos Aires after four months on the sidelines admitting “it won’t be easy” playing catch-up with rivals who already have six weeks under their belts in 2023.

The 19-year-old Spanish sensation captured a maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last year before going onto become the youngest ever world number one.

However, a leg muscle tear at the Paris Masters in November meant he missed the start of this season, including the Australian Open won by Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz also lost his top ranking to the 22-time major winner from Serbia.

