More than three decades ago, governments in the developed world started to question the post-war wisdom of state-run enterprises.

At the forefront was British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who ideologically abhorred what she labelled a “nanny state”.

Up to the 1970s, governments were still running businesses that we now would firmly consider private affairs: car manufacturers, shipyards, airlines, and mortgage providers, for instance. Some of these businesses had evolved from war rationing, like soup kitchens, housing or bakeries. Others were put in national ownership to prevent them from going bust, sometimes at an enormous, never-ending cost to the taxpayer.

On the face of it, there’s no inherent reason why businesses run by administrations should be less successful than private enterprise. In places branches of administration are managed with the precision of a Swiss clock and with quite some budgetary rigor.

Yet many state-owned corporations were regularly discredited by political choices. Companies with shoddy, uncompetitive products were kept afloat to avoid painful layoffs. Jobs went to friends and supporters, irrespective of demand or qualifications. Think of Air Malta as a useful illustration.

With an eye on the voter, politicians will loath to fire people or shut down loss-making enterprises. Economic theory sees the quest for profit and strenuous competition as the twin engines of a successful business environment. For politicians this counts for little. To avoid painful trade-offs, privatisation is seen as an attractive exit route. If a dockyard goes bust, bankruptcy can now be attributed to the private owner, not to the responsible minister. Even more important, necessary investments in infrastructure will not burden the budget anymore. Until something goes wrong.

Thatcher and other visionary political leaders wanted to disrupt the obvious doom loop of state ownership. One enterprise after the other went public, or was sold off to more successful competitors. Retail investors were lured to put their money into household names they knew for long and trusted. Postal services, airlines and savings unions were put up for sale on the stock market. Car companies went to foreign manufacturers. Utilities, the providers of electricity and gas, were privatised too, and so were water companies, hospitals and train services.

While the ills of state ownership were well understood, little thought was spent on the consequences. The closure of ‘unprofitable’ postal offices in many small villages, for instance, bereaved communities of their core.

This hastened the exodus of banking services and shops, and accelerated the flight from the land. Living on a small island, it is hard to fathom the devastating effects of closed railway stations, bus stops and banking facilities in remote places in England.

What was clear from the beginning was the fact that many of the now privatised public services could potentially price out scores of its highly dependent beneficiaries. If you hike train tickets to glorious profitability, many commuters will be forced to take to their cars instead, or to move closer to their jobs. Existing housing becomes obsolete and the environmental burden will grow.

This is why regulators were installed, putting a check on excessive profitability. This created a hybrid form of enterprise. Failure of much-needed public services were not an option, while potential losses were not very attractive for those newly minted entrepreneurs either. The result was an arrangement of guaranteed, minimum profits with token monitoring of performance.

It was the opposite of a market-based approach. In credit to British privatisation it should be said that the Thatcher government at least understood that potential buyers should have expertise and good repute in their line of business. Contrast that with Malta, which, for instance, sold three hospitals to soldiers of fortune whose only expertise was how to best milk their political connections.

Less scrutinised though was the fact that many public services now privatised did not qualify for the quintessential ingredient of markets: competition. It would have been highly absurd to built parallel rail tracks and impossible to provide for competing water companies.

Again, regulation was the answer. Vast tracts of infrastructure in these monopolies were in a dire state, often dating back to Victorian times and hence in urgent need of massive, new investment. While these utilities were sent on their private ways free of debt, with the State having paid all outstanding bills, they did nevertheless not qualify for a profit bonanza, and hence guaranteed profit margins.

It’s bad to ‘privatise’ State monopolies - Andreas Weitzer

What ensued to this day was a tug of war between small, understaffed regulators and the regulated. Which water pipes should be replaced and when? How clean should railway carriages be, and how punctual should trains be? How can the environment be protected from untamed sewage overflows, how much loss to leakage is acceptable? Who bears the cost for price hedging at energy companies when those hedges go wrong?

In order to fully understand the books of all these private providers of public services, the regulators should have been involved enough to essentially be fit to run these companies themselves. This would have certainly further undermined the case for privatisation. If civil servants would know so much better, why had they decided to privatise in the first place? In the end, the regulated did regulate themselves.

As a result, utility bills rose every year beyond inflation. Water mains leaked up to a third of their flow rate, resulting in ‘hose bans’ in rainy England, whose public parks and private gardens scorched every summer. Millions of litres of untreated sewage were released into rivers and the sea.

What nobody had considered at all is how helpless and susceptible to blackmail regulators are when threatened with failure. It is inconceivable that households would go cold in winter, would run out of water or would have to suffer week-long power failures, South-Africa-style. At the end of the day, politicians are on the hook again, facing not only the cost of forced re-nationalisation but the burden of now terribly indebted, failing companies.

This now is the most salient part of the soured privatisation story. Investors, not content with profit margins in the single digits, eager to boost their income and to swiftly recoup their initial investment, shunned costly investment in favour of dividends. To reap disproportionate profits more quickly, these providers of public goods raised also vast amounts of debt secured by theoretically priceless, but untradable infrastructure.

The initial investors in what were essentially State monopolies are long gone. After having ransacked their short-term property, they sold it on to others, which re-sold it again and again and again at ever higher prices, until cracks appeared that are now too large to ignore. Assets were handed from private equity companies to sovereign investment vehicles and further on to pension funds. In each of these re-sale rounds, investments were recouped in no time.

This was achieved in a manner of well-tried financial engineering. More and more debt has been piled on the books of those erstwhile proud State assets; but not to boost urgently needed capital investment, as I said, but solely to recoup exponentially mushrooming price tags. England’s water companies have so far returned to all their short-term investors more than £75 billion since privatisation. This has been achieved by amassing a total debt leverage of £60 billion.

With the clarity of hindsight, regulators should have not only controlled profit margins and performance, but should also have demanded yearly minimum investments as a precondition for shareholder remuneration, while at the same time controlling leverage. Banks too are only allowed to pay dividends if they maintain capital cushions in safe proportion to their investments. Train leases in England have been revoked, water companies will soon be taken into State ownership.

Moral of the story: it’s a bad idea to ‘privatise’ State monopolies. Malta beware.

Andreas Weitzer is an independent journalist based in Malta.

The purpose of this column is to broaden readers’ general financial knowledge and it should not be interpreted as presenting investment advice, or advice on the buying and selling of financial products.