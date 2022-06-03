The Italian Air Force has donated an Agusta Bell 212 to the Malta Aviation Museum.

The helicopter was handed over to the museum on Wednesday, Italy's national day, having been brought to Malta through the collaboration of the Italian Cooperation Mission on Defence and the Maltese authorities.

It represents the constant cooperation between Malta and Italy, as the helicopter model has been in service in Malta for several years, with a mixed crew from both the Italian Military Mission and the Armed Forces of Malta Airwing on board.

The Agusta has often been used for local search and rescue missions, Italy's embassy noted.

Its donation reflects “the strong interconnection and history” commonly shared between the two countries and the strong cooperation between the respective Armed Forces, the embassy said.

Next year marks the 50th anniversary of those military relations, it added.

“After long years in service, this helicopter will enjoy a well-deserved rest in one of the top sites of the history of aviation in Malta,” the embassy said.