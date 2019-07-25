On July 28, 1942, Bristol Beauforts of 217 Squadron took off from Malta in search of an Italian supply ship which was known to be sailing south of Greece.

One of the Beauforts was piloted by Lieutenant Edward Strever, of the South African Airforce. His navigator was an Englishman, Pilot Officer William Martin Dunsmore, while two New Zealanders, Sergeants John Wilkinson and Alexander Brown, served as radio operator and gunner.

The Italian merchant ship was spotted off the coast of Sapientza Island. The torpedo bombers hugged the surface of the sea to start their torpedo runs. They were met by a hail of flak. The torpedo dropped by Strever ran true and slammed into the side of the Italian vessel but the Beaufort was badly shot up in the process. The pilot realised that the aircraft was doomed and there was no option left but to ditch into the sea.

The crew scrambled out and took to their dinghy which had floated free. They started paddling towards the Greek coast in the blazing July sun. However, a Cant Z.506B, an Italian floatplane, spotted them and landed close by. The Allied crew were ordered on board and became prisoners of war.

They were flown to Preveza harbour, Corfu, where they were well looked after by their Italian captors. After enjoying a hearty meal, they were allowed the use of the officers’ mess for the rest of the day. In the evening, they were treated to an excellent supper, and then some Italian officers vacated their rooms in order to allow the downed crew a good night’s sleep. Guards posted outside the doors and windows made sure that none of them would escape.

Wilkinson pointed out of the window and shouted ‘Look!’ or ‘Spitfire!’, which distracted the radioman enough for him to be knocked out with a well-laid punch

After breakfast, they were told they were to be flown to Taranto, Italy, for interrogation and imprisonment. After being photographed together with their captors, the sullen Beaufort crew boarded Cant Z.506B, Serial no. MM45452. The Cant’s crew consisted of the pilot, Tenente Gaetano Mastrodicasa; co-pilot, Mar Allesandro Chiara; engineer Serg. Trento Losi; and wireless operator/gunner Av Sc Marc Antonio Schisano. There was an extra passenger, police sergeant Giulio Scarcella, who, armed with a revolver, was detailed to guard the prisoners.

With every turn of the Cant’s propellers, the Beaufort’s crew were getting closer to a long confinement in a prisoner of war camp. They did not relish this prospect so they decided to try to overpower the Italian airmen.

There are different accounts of how they managed to do so. Some say that Stever tried to grab a bottle of oil to use as a weapon but the radio operator took it off him. Then Wilkinson pointed out of the window and shouted “Look!” or “Spitfire!”, which distracted the radioman enough for him to be knocked out with a well-laid punch.

The cockpit of the Cant Z.506B, photographed after its capture. Photo: Malta Aviation Museum

Other accounts state that the guard was airsick so he was easily overwhelmed and the revolver taken off him. Then he was used as a live shield when the enemy pilot drew out his revolver.

Some versions say the sergeant, who was on his first flight, was enjoying the panorama out of the window. While he was so distracted, the radio operator was subdued, and when the Italian pilot pulled out his gun, it was knocked out of his hand by a comrade in the ensuing confusion.

Whatever happened, the end result was that Strever and his men ended up in control of the Italian float plane. It transpired there were no maps or charts on board as the Italian crew had flown this route regularly. Lieutenant Strever had no choice but to order the Italian pilot to fly towards Sicily. When the island was spotted, he made him turn south towards Malta.

However, their troubles were not over. Serg. Losi, the flight engineer, pointed out that they were running out of fuel. To make things worse, the Cant appeared on the Malta radar and four Supermarine Spitfires from 603 Squadron were scrambled to intercept the unidentified plane. The British fighters spotted the lone aircraft about ten miles off Malta, flying just above the surface of the sea and quickly attacked.

Dunsmore took off his white vest and started to wave it frantically out of the cockpit window as a sign of surrender. This did not deter the British fighters. One of the Spitfires riddled the Cant’s wing with cannon shells and machine gun bullets, so Strever ordered Mastrodicasa to alight on the surface of the sea. Some accounts mention that when the aircraft landed on the sea, the engines stopped – the fuel tanks were empty!

The Beaufort and Cant crews photographed together. Photo: Malta Aviation Museum

HSL 107 (High Speed Launch) was dispatched to the scene but when it attempted to tow the Italian aircraft, its engines started overheating so eventually, the Cant was towed to St Paul’s Bay by a seaplane tender. The rescuers were amazed to find Allied airmen inside the Italian craft. One was reported to have commented “We thought it was old Mussolini coming to give himself up!”

The fortunes of war – it was now the Italians who were prisoners of war. But they seemed to take it well. In fact, one of them produced a bottle of wine from his suitcase and they all drank a toast before they went their different ways. Strever and Dunsmore were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for this exploit while Wilkinson and Brown were given the Distinguished Flying Medal.

All four survived the war. The Italians were, in their absence, court-martialled and found guilty of allowing the enemy to capture their aircraft. The Cant was painted in British colours and, for a time, used for Air Sea Rescue.

It was now the Italians who were prisoners of war. But they seemed to take it well. One produced a bottle of wine from his suitcase and they all drank a toast

There was another occasion when an Italian aircraft was captured intact. On the night of January 25/26, 1942, Tenente Aldo Bellenzier, the pilot of a Red Cross Cant Z.501, become lost while searching for the crew of another Red Cross flying-boat, which went missing after being attacked by Malta-based fighters. One must note that British fighters were ordered to shoot down these Red Cross rescue aircraft on sight.

Cant Z.501 floatplane. Photo: en.wikipedia.org

In the dark, he spotted what he thought was the Italian island of Linosa. In fact, he was over the north coast of the Maltese archipelago. He called for help on the radio and his message was picked up in Malta. The British, who had him on radar, obligingly switched on a searchlight from Mellieħa. Bellenzier thought that the searchlight was the beacon requested from Linosa to guide him in and landed his Cant close to Comino.

RELATED STORIES The fate of Maltese in Nazi-occupied Corfu

The crew took to their dinghy and landed on the small island, waiting for their Italian compatriots to come to their aid. In fact, they soon heard a launch approaching but instead of the awaited help, it was an RAF launch, and the four Italians were apprehended.

Next morning, the policeman stationed on Comino found a pack of playing cards, a rubber dinghy, four life-jackets and a bag with signalling flags on shore. The Cant Z.501 was towed to Mġarr Harbour by local fishermen. Then the British decided to tow the aircraft to Kalafrana but it capsised and sank off Sliema in rough seas.

Acknowledgements

The author wishes to thank the following, without whose assistance this article would not have been possible: Anthony Rogers, Daniel Meilak, Ezechiel Busuttil and Ray Polidano, director of the Malta Aviation Museum.