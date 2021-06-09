Italian sports car maker Ferrari on Wednesday named Benedetto Vigna, an expert in semiconductors, as its new chief executive, starting from September.

The 52-year-old Italian is currently a member of the executive committee of French chipmaker STMicroelectronics, and head of its Analog, MEMS (Micro-electromechanical Systems) and Sensors Group.

Vigna will take over from John Elkann, the scion of the Italian Agnelli car dynasty, who will retain his other position as chairman of Ferrari.

“His deep understanding of the technologies driving much of the change in our industry, and his proven innovation, business-building and leadership skills, will further strengthen Ferrari,” Elkann said of Vigna.

“It’s a special honour to be joining Ferrari as its CEO and I do so with an equal sense of excitement and responsibility. Excitement at the great opportunities that are there to be captured,” said Vigna.

Ferrari is controlled by the Agnelli family. Elkann is also president of Stellantis, the company born out of the recent merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA, the French group that includes Peugeot, Citroen and Opel.