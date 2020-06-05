Cinema Italia @ Malta returns after its first successful edition. This year, in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Istituto Italiano di Culture in Malta has decided to bring the movies directly to viewers’ home.

From May 20 onwards the Istituto has been screening online, exclusively for Malta, Italian contemporary films (with English subtitles) which have not yet been presented locally. Screenings will continue on Wednesdays till the end of July.

Each film will be screened twice and it will be followed by a welcome speech by the director or one of the actors starring the film.

The programme includes movies from different genres which vary from drama to comedy. The movies are either heart-warming or funny and touch current themes and individual and common realities showing that Italian cinema is very much alive and dynamic.

Two films have already been screened: Puoi baciare lo sposo (My big gay Italian wedding), directed by Alessandro Genovesi, screened twice on May 20 and June 3, and Il sindaco del rione Sanita' (The Mayor of Rione Sanita), directed by Mario Martone, screened on May 27.

The films

Il sindaco del rione Sanita' (The Mayor of Rione Sanita')

Directed by Mario Martone. Cast: Francesco Di Leva, Massimiliano Gallo, Roberto De Francesco, Adriano Pantaleo, Daniela Ioia, Giuseppe Gaudino (II), Gennaro Di Colandrea, Lucienne Perreca, Salvatore Presutto. Italy 2019

The protagonist, Antonio Barracano, is a “man of honour” who distinguishes between “decent people and scoundrels”; around him flourishes a fierce, ambiguous and pained humanity, where good and evil confront each other in every character, where the two cities people always speak about in Naples (the legal and the criminal) clash in an encounter neither can win…

Online screening: June 10, 8pm till midnight

To watch the film www.mymovies.it/live/truecolours/the-major-of-rione-sanita/ and input the code KS3WGNQ75C6X

Dieci giorni senza mamma (When Mom is Away)

Directed by: Alessandro Genovesi. Cast: Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini, Angelica Elli, Niccolò Senni, Diana Del Bufalo, Bianca Usai, Matteo Castellucci, Antonio Catania. Italy 2019

Carlo and Giulia are married with three children. Carlo, completely absorbed by work, is an absent father while Giulia, who has decided to leave her work to devote all her time to the family, is tired and stressed out by home life and decides to treat herself to a ten-day holiday…

Online screening: June 17 and July 1 from 8pm till midnight

To watch the film www.mymovies.it/live/truecolours/when-mom-is-away/. On June 17 input the code 63FC8UDZ7GPY and on July 1 input the code PYWC9S1U8ARN.

La volta buona La volta buona

La volta buona (The good one)

Directed by: Vincenzo Marra. Cast: Massimo Ghini, Ramiro Garcia, Max Tortora, Francesco Montanari, Gioia Spaziani, Massimo Wertmüller, Antonio Gerardi, Alessandro Forcinelli. Italy 2019.

Bartolomeo, a sports attorney who has lost money and family gambling, spends his days searching the new Maradona. One day he found out about a young talent in Uruguay. He must have him break into the Italian soccer world. That boy, who dreams of living a better libe, could be the good one…

Online screening: June 24 and July 8 from 8pm till midnight.

To watch the film https://www.mymovies.it/live/truecolours/the-good-one/. On June 24 input the code YAFSR8X3T2VP and on July 8 input the code VFWC1YBQH7KE.

Liberami (Libera nos)

Directed by Federica Di Giacomo. Italy 2016

Every year, in Italy, in Europe and in the world, a higher and higher number of people affirms to feel possessed. The Catholic Church responds to this emergency training more and more exorcist priests. The veteran Father Cataldo is one of them. It is the story about the practice of exorcism and people’s issues of everyday life…

Online screening: July 22 from 8pm till midnight. To watch the film https://www.mymovies.it/live/truecolours/libera-nos/ and input the code CMPGZKQ3J482

You can access to the online screenings, free of charge, during the indicated days and times, with a simple click and a code. Screenings are exclusively for Malta and will be available for a limited audience, as for a real cinema hall, on a first come first served basis.

Cinema Italia @ Malta is an initiative organized by the Istituto Italiano di Cultura in Valletta in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and M.A. in Film Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Malta and Malta Film Commission, under the auspices of the Embassy of Italy.

For more information e-mail segreteria.iiclavalletta@esteri.it or call 2122 1462.