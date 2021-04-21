Italy’s Milan, Inter and Juventus on Wednesday followed all six English clubs as well as Atletico Madrid in giving up on the European Super League (ESL) project while continuing to push for a change in world football.

Italian champions Juventus, whose president Andrea Agnelli was one of the driving forces behind the project, said the withdrawal of most of the 12 founding teams made the project unworkable.

“(Juventus) believes that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived,” the Turin club said.

