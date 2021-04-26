The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday that clubs who join a breakaway league would be banned from all domestic competitions including Serie A.

Three Serie A clubs—Juventus, Inter and AC Milan—were among 12 major European sides who were involved in the plans to launch a European Super League last week.

“(Clubs) who plan to play in competitions outside of FIFA or UEFA will lose their affiliation to our championship,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said after a meeting on Monday.

