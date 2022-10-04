The Malta Football Coaches Association is organising a seminar on Wednesday, October 12 and Thursday, October 13.

It will consist of both theoretical and practical sessions and is aimed for all categories of coaches.

The theoretical session will be held at the Malta Football Coaches Association premises in Mrieħel while the practical part will be held at the St Aloysius College Ground.

The lectures will be conducted by two Italian instructors.

Sig. Mario Beretta will take on the tactical and technical aspect while Sig. Gianbattista Venturati will focus on fitness in coaching.

Accompanying them will be Dr Luca Perdomi, general secretary, AIAC, Coverciano.