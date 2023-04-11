A fishing boat crowded with 400 migrants was being escorted to safety by an Italian coast guard vessel on Tuesday morning after drifting for days between Malta, Italy and Greece and reportedly taking in water.

The Maltese authorities, meanwhile, were maintaining a stony silence about the case, despite scathing criticism by an NGO which claimed that two merchant vessels had been told by Malta to supply the fishing boat with fuel, but not to conduct a rescue.

The fishing boat is believed to have set off from Tobruk late last week, and its presence at sea was first reported by the Alarm Phone NGO last on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sea Watch International said its spotter plane had found the boat, with 400 people in distress.

It said that two merchant ships were located nearby but they had been ordered not to carry out a rescue.

By Monday morning, a merchant ship had provided the boat with fuel and supplies of water, the NGO confirmed, but said it had “not rescued it following orders from Malta."

“Currently, the boat is struggling with 1.5m waves, a huge danger,” it added, and called for EU action to rescue the migrants.

"Malta must be held accountable for the ruthless ignorance. Preventing the rescue of people for political calculation must be punished!" it insisted.

At one time Alarm Phone reported that the people on the boat were in panic, with some of them jumping overboard.

Early on Tuesday it said people on board had confirmed that vessels of the Italian coastguard were accompanying them in bad weather conditions.

“The people are reassured by the presence of the rescue assets, and we hope that they will soon all be safe,” the NGO said.

The Italian coast guard confirmed its involvement and said it was also involved in the rescue of another boat, carrying 800 migrants, 120 miles south-east of Syracuse.

The AFM, which handles rescue operations, did not respond to questions.