L-Għaqda Ħbieb tal-Presepju of Għajnsielem set up an exhibition of 15 dioramas by renowned Italian master Claudio Mattei. The event, held at the old church of Għajnsielem, was attended by a number of crib enthusiasts. The exhibition was inaugurated by Gozo Ministry director general Vicky Xuereb and blessed by archpriest Can. Frankie Bajada.

The event was introduced by Lelio Spiteri, followed by a recital by the Schola Cantorum Jubilate (pictured). Association president Paul Stellini and Mr Mattei delivered speeches. Can. Bajada and Mr Mattei were given the title of honorary presidents for their support.

The following day, Mr Mattei gave a talk on the evolution of the crib at the old church. Maltese crib enthusiasts also attended.