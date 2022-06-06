Renowned Italian crib masters Claudio Mattei and Franco Bonati, of Bergamo, recently conducted a two-day course on how to create a Nativity diorama.

They were the guests of the Friends of the Cribs Gozo (Għajnsielem section) Association. Around 60 enthusiasts from Malta and Gozo attended the course held at the Għajnsielem parish centre.

Mattei and Bonati form part of the Italian Friends of the Crib Association – Ponte San Pietro.

This was the third visit to Gozo for Mattei and the first for Bonati. In 2019, Mattei held an exhibition of 15 dioramas at the Old Church in Għajnsielem.

It was his first exhibition.

The collaboration between the two associations has been going on since 2016 when Mattei conducted a three-day course in crib-making techniques held in Malta.

This year, an exhibition of Maltese cribs will be held in Bergamo.