Key figures at Juventus and Napoli, including chairmen Andrea Agnelli and Aurelio De Laurentiis, face possible lengthy bans as a trial over suspicious football transfers begun on Monday, the Italian FA announced.

Prosecutors at the country’s football federation (FIGC) have asked for Agnelli to be banned from the game for a year over his alleged role in suspected inflated transfer values designed to artificially boost clubs’ balance sheets.

Agnelli is just one of 61 people before the FIGC’s tribunal along with Juve’s former sporting director Fabio Paratici, his replacement Federico Cherubini, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and vice-chairman and former player Pavel Nedved.

Now at Tottenham Hotspur, Paratici faces a potential ban of 16 months and 10 days, the longest requested by prosecutors for any individual.

Nedved and Arrivabene face eight months while Cherubini, along with six other Juve directors, is looking at nearly seven months.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta