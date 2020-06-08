Malta internationals Emma Lipman and Shona Zammit won't be able to complete their 2019-20 Serie A Femminile commitments after the Italian FA decided to bring the women's Serie A to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lipman and Zammit's clubs, Florentia San Gimignano and Pink Bari, won't be affected by this decision as they were neither occupying a European spot nor were in the bottom two places of the league.

Florentia were fifth on 24 points after 16 games while Bari were third from bottom with 10 points, just one above second-bottom side Tavagnacco.

"The federal president has advised the councilors regarding the indications emerged by the clubs and soccer players on the resumption of the Serie A championship," read a statement on FIGC's website.

"The declared impossibility to resume the activity was noted, as was also emerged in the Assembly between the division’s teams, and so, the Council has decided to call off the 2019/2020 season. In order to define the final ranking, the Division must apply the same criteria valid for men's professional championships.”

With six league games left, Juventus were leading the Serie A on 44 points, nine points ahead of Fiorentina but the Viola had a game in hand.

Emma Lipman (right) in action for Florentia San Gimignano against Orobica Bergamo.

Despite the comfortable lead that the Bianconere had, the Italian FA decided against assigning Juventus the Serie A title while an algorithm was needed to send a second team into the UEFA Women's Champions League between Fiorentina and Milan after both the Viola and the Rossonere were joint-second on 35 points.

Meanwhile, bottom side Orobica Bergamo were relegated into Serie B with Napoli awarded Serie A promotion. The 2020/2021 Serie B season will be expanded to 14 teams.