Juventus have been docked 15 points for using transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet, the Italian Football Federation said on Friday.

Italian football’s governing body (FIGC) also handed out long bans to the club’s former leadership, including two years to ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli and former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and 30 months to former sporting director Fabio Paratici, now at Tottenham Hotspur.

All eight other clubs facing FIGC sanctions, including Sampdoria and Empoli, were acquitted.

Juve can appeal the governing body’s ruling, which drops them down from third in Italy’s top flight to 10th, at the Italian Olympic Committee.

The decision comes as the FIGC reopened a trial which had ended last year with Juve and a host of other clubs including Serie A leaders Napoli being acquitted.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...