British and Swiss footballers playing in Italy now have the same status as citizens of the European Union, the country’s football federation announced on Wednesday.

In a short statement, the FIGC announced the decision had been made a meeting held on Monday, saying that the ruling “will apply as of the 2023/24 season” which formally began at the start of July.

The decision to change those players’ status came after a request from Serie A clubs.

More details on SportsDesk.