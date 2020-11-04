Lazio are being probed for possible violations to coronavirus health protocols, the Italian Football Federation announced on Tuesday.

The FIGC said in a statement they had “opened an investigation into Lazio to ascertain any violations of the health protocols aimed at containing the Covid-19 epidemic”.

The Serie A club left for Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Zenit Saint Petersburg without star striker Ciro Immobile, goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha and midfielder Lucas Leiva.

Italian media report that the absence of the three players, who also missed last week’s 1-1 draw at Club Brugge, is linked to coronavirus tests carried out before their planned departure for Belgium in line with UEFA protocol.

However, Italian international Immobile and Leiva both played in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Torino after tests carried out by Lazio.

