The Italian Football Federation announced Monday that they have launched an investigation into anti-semitic chanting from Juventus and Inter Milan fans over the weekend.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of Inter fans chanting “the champions of Italy are Jews” just before kick-off in Saturday’s Milan derby, when both sets of supporters were doing their pre-match displays.

Milan published the video on their account with the comment in English “such a shame”.

