The Italian Football Federation confirmed to AFP on Wednesday media reports that it has opened an investigation into a series of suspicious transfers.

Dailies La Repubblica and Il Tempo reported that Serie A’s supervisory commission COVISOC has sent to FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and the body’s lead prosecutor Giuseppe Chine a report on 62 transfers over 2019-2021.

The FIGC told AFP that its prosecutors had opened the probe, but did not say how many transfers were being investigated.

The operations are suspected of being carried out with the aim of inflating the value of certain players for accounting purposes, or using player exchanges to help balance the books.

