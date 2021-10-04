The Italian football federation (FIGC) said on Monday it was opening an investigation after Fiorentina fans aimed racist chants at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal centre-back, as well as club teammates Victor Osimhen and Frank Zambo Anguissa, were targeted by racist insults during their team’s 2-1 win in Florence on Sunday, according to DAZN.

The FIGC prosecution said it would contact the Florence police to ask for information.

“Regarding the racist expressions uttered by Fiorentina supporters to the Napoli player Kalidou Koulibaly, the federal prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation after having read the reports of its own inspectors and heard the player,” the FIGC said in a statement.

