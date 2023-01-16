Italian film star and sex symbol Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died aged 95, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Twitter Monday.

"Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal," Sangiuliano wrote after Italy's ANSA news agency reported her death.

Lollobrigida was best known for appearances in films such as Beat the Devil, Solomon and Sheba and Buona Sera, Mrs Campbell.

She was 95.

More soon.