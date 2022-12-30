Italy’s Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute’s silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pelé following his death aged 82.

“On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute’s silence to remember Pele,” it said in a statement.

Brazil started three days of national mourning Friday for Pelé, the three-time World Cup winner widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, who died Thursday after a long battle with cancer.

