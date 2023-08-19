Italian football lost one of its most popular figures on Saturday after Carlo Mazzone died aged 86.
Matches across Italy will begin with a minute’s silence this weekend in honour of the former Roma, Napoli and Brescia manager.
“We say goodbye to a true icon of Italian football,” said Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina.
After finishing an unglamourous playing career in the late 1960s Mazzone managed a record 792 matches in Serie A over nearly four decades, taking charge of 15 clubs and never winning a single major trophy.
But despite his lack of silverware Mazzone was a well-respected coach who had a larger-than-life presence in the dugout.
Read the full story on Times of Malta Sport...