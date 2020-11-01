VALLETTA 2

Piciollo 10

Fontanella 55

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Atkinson 37

Italian duo Matteo Piciollo and Mario Fontanella grabbed a goal each to earn Valletta three valuable points as they defeated a resilient Senglea Athletic side 2-1.

For all the territory domination and chances that Valletta had, the scoreline does not do justice to Jesmond Zerafa’s clan.

