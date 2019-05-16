A graffiti artist who scribbled the word “Kotone” all over the capital city, has admitted causing the damage.

Graphic designer Cesare Citriniti, 37, was granted bail pending judgment after pleading guilty.

The Italian, who lives in Swieqi, sparked an appeal by the Valletta local authorities for members of the public to come forward with information to help police target the suspect who was vandalising a world heritage site.

After days of investigations, police tracked down the suspect, escorting him to court on Thursday under arrest and charging him with damaging, whether willfully or through negligence, various residential façades, doors as well as communication and electrical junction boxes.

The damage to such cultural property exceeded €2,500, all to the detriment of the Valletta Council, the Directorate Cleansing and Maintenance Division and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The man pleaded guilty after the Court had explained, in the most solemn manner, the consequences at law of such a plea, including the fact that he could face a possible jail term and a fine.

After being given ample time to reconsider and consult his lawyer, the man confirmed his guilty plea.

Prosecuting Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee pointed out that the prosecution was insisting upon a prison term since Valletta was a world heritage site of great cultural importance.

“It’s taking time to remove,” explained Inspector Caruana Lee when referring to the damage caused.

Moreover, the police had reason to believe that the wrongdoing, committed over a span of an hour and a quarter just after midnight on July 6, had been premeditated since a notebook bearing similar designs had been discovered at the accused’s residence.

Legal aid lawyer Graziella Tanti rebutted that the man had pleaded guilty at an early stage, was willing to pay the fine or even do community work to give back something to society.

The court, presided over by magistrate Nadine Lia, upheld a request by the defence counsel for a pre-sentencing report, meanwhile granting the accused bail against a deposit of €3,000, a personal guarantee of €10,000, a duty to sign the bail book twice a day every day and to abide by a curfew between 11pm and 7am.

The court adjourned the case to a later date for judgment.