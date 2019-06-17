Traces of almonds were found in a brand of Italian ice-cream, prompting the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health to warn those who are allergiv to the nut to avoid it.

The brand is Italiamo, and the product is the 80g tub of Gelatino alla Stracciatella di Nocciole, with expiry date May 16, 2021.

For further information, the public is kindly requested to contact the Health Inspectorate Services between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333, or by calling personally at its offices at Continental Business Centre, Old Railway Track, Santa Venera or by email mhi@gov.mt