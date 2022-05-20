The Malta Beach Soccer Association has appointed Italian Marco Casarsa as their new national team coach ahead of their participation in the Euro Beach Soccer League that will be played in Moldova this summer.

Casarsa brings with him bags of experience as he is a former Italy national team player who represented his country 63 times and he is excited to embark on this venture of building a competitive national team for Malta.

“I am really honoured to have been given this opportunity,” Casarsa told a news conference.

“I know that this is big challenge for me but I am really motivated to give a huge contribution to the growth of beach soccer in Malta. I am sure that working with passionate persons like Mark Marlow we can help the national team reach high level of performances.

