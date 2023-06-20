Italian European Parliament member Andrea Cozzolino is being questioned in Belgium as part of a high-profile corruption scandal, Belgian prosecutors said Tuesday.

The socialist MEP, 60, flew into Belgium on Monday after being arrested four months ago in Italy on an international warrant, Eric Van Duyse, spokesman for Belgium's federal prosecutor, said.

Cozzolino, who denies any wrongdoing, is suspected by Belgian investigators of involvement in an alleged bribery scheme involving Qatar and Morocco aimed at swaying the European Parliament.

The lawmaker was briefly interviewed on Monday and would be questioned further before he is potentially charged by an examining magistrate, Van Duyse said.

The Qatargate corruption scandal has rocked the European Parliament and pushed Brussels to speed up reforms aimed at curbing outside influence.

It erupted in December when Belgian police detained several political figures and uncovered over 1.5 million euros in cash during a string of raids.

Both Qatar and Morocco deny involvement in any corruption.

The Belgian investigation was buffeted Monday by the decision to replace a key judge overseeing the case Michel Claise for a potential conflict of interest.

Belgian media reported the step was taken due to business links between Claise's son and the son of an MEP whose name has figured in the probe.

The federal prosecutor has said it expects the investigation to be completed by the end of the year.