Maltese foodies were recently treated to a Mediterranean gastronomical extravaganza at Ta’ Frenċ, the iconic Gozitan restaurant. For the occasion, the restaurant collaborated with Giuseppe d’Aquino, a Michelin-starred chef from Italy who, together with some of his team, concocted new menus that are set to become favourites at the restaurant.

Giuseppe d’Aquino

The new menus focus on Mediterranean flavours, using produce from Gozo and adding an Italian touch. Each dish showcased fresh and organic ingredients to maximise on flavour, with fish and shellfish from local waters, beef from rare Italian breeds, seasonal vegetables and fruit and hand-made pasta.

The launch event, called Euterria, saw some of Malta’s best known personalities gather to experience the creative dishes, expertly paired with wines in collaboration with Vini e Capricci by Abram’s.