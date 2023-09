Mosta have bolstered their offensive department with the arrival of midfielder Kevin Tulimieri, the club announced on Thursday.

For Tulimieri, this will be his second spell at the club after his loan move back in 2020 where he helped Mosta reach the UEFA Europa League.

During that 2020/2021 season, the Italian had played 18 games with three goals and three assists.

