An Italian Navy frigate, the Federico Martinengo, is in Grand Harbour until Thursday.

Berthed at Valletta Waterfront, it will be open to visitors today (Tuesday) between 3.30 and 6pm and on Wednesday from 9am to 11am and from 3.30 to 6pm.

Visitors will need to wear an FFP2 mask.

The Federico Martinengo was built in the Fincantieri plant in Riva Trigoso. It was launched in February 2017 and subsequently transported to the Muggiano plant (La Spezia) for fitting out and acceptance tests.

The frigate forms part of the Carlo Bergamini-class of frigates designed jointly by Italy and France to serve general purpose and anti-submarine roles.

The Martinengo is a general purpose variant, commissioned in 2018 and armed with guided missiles, torpedoes and a helicopter.