The Italian Navy Ship Amerigo Vespucci arrived in Valletta on Friday morning, returning to Malta after 11 years.

The Amerigo Vespucci will be open to the public on Saturday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

The Amerigo Vespucci, an Italian navy school ship, visited Malta for the first time on February 19, 1935. The ship first set sail 90 years ago.

The Amerigo Vespucci, named after the famous explorer for whom America is named, was designed by Francesco Rotundi, director of the shipyards of Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples in Italy.