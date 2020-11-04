A exhibition by Italian photographer Tommaso Vecchi, entitled TIME eMOTION, will open at Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo Museum and Cultural Centre in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, on Saturday.

The range of photos offers a cross section of works where Vecchi succeeds to depict the beauty and peculiarity characterising a varied social milieux from different continents.

Although the young photographer discovered his passion for travel photography just two years ago, Vecchi has already attracted the attention of important magazines such as National Geographic and Digital Camera.

The exhibition is being curated by Valerio Ballotta of GBK Malta.

Pictured above are, from left, Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria director and publication editor Joseph Borg, FBV director Fr George Frendo, FBV chairman Antoine Vassallo and Tommaso Vecchi.