Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has announced a new series of measures to tackle the rising number of virus cases, with restrictions placed on bars and restaurants and push to increase working from home.

Restaurants will have to display their maximum capacity, close at midnight at the latest and limit the number of people per table to six, while bars will have to close at 6pm unless they can offer table service to seated customers. Amateur team sports were also banned.

Arrivals at schools will be staggered to help with social distancing.

Local festivals and fairs, very widespread in Italy, will also be banned, affecting a sector which according to the agricultural union Coldiretti represents 34,000 jobs and €900 million annual turnover.

These measures "should enable us to face the new wave of contagion which is severely affecting Italy and Europe. We cannot waste time," said Conte.

Italy was the first European country to be badly hit by the virus and has now registered over 414,000 cases including 36,543 deaths.