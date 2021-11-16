The Italian police on Tuesday arrested 12 people they suspect formed part of a drug ring that smuggled cannabis and cocaine into Sicily and Malta.

In a statement, Italian law enforcement said that they seized 350 kilograms of the drugs as part of the operation.

The drug ring is believed to have moved substances from Albania, the Netherlands, Calabria and Puglia into Catania and Malta.

The police believe that two of the suspects are from the Cappello-Bonaccorsi mafia family, while another used to broker the drugs and resell them to rival mafia groups.

Suspects have been charged with a series of crimes, ranging from drug trafficking to forming part of an organised crime group.