An Italian priest who contracted coronavirus has died after donating his respirator to a younger patient who was also battling the illness, according to Sky News.

Friar  Giuseppe Berardelli, 72, from the small village of Casnigo, 40 miles north east of Milan died in hospital in Bergamo, one of the worst-hit areas in Italy.

He refused to use a respirator his parishioners had bought for him, and instead gave it to a younger patient he did not know.

Parishioners said Don Giuseppe was a priest who loved smiles and motorcycles.  

 

