A group of 27 priests from four dioceses in Abruzzo, Italy, attended a retreat in Gozo. The gathering was held at the retreat house in Għajnsielem, run by the Dominican Sisters. Accompanying the group were Bishop Michele Fusco, who is the current serving bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sulmona-Valva in Italy and Mgr Camillo Cibotti, bishop of Isernia-Venafro, Italy. During their stay in Gozo the group visited various churches, including the Xewkija Rotunda, Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, the Cathedral in Victoria and St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat.