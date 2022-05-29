Following a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Gozo Diocese will be resuming its annual conference appointment with couples and families.

Don Luca Balugani

The key speaker for this year’s conference, Fil-Familja l-ewwel aħna (u mhux jien!), will be Don Luca Balugani, an Italian psychologist with years of experience in couple and family therapy.

Don Luca is also a lecturer in various universities and institutes in Italy and the author of several articles.

The conference will be held at Villa Fiorita, Marsalforn, on June 3, between 6.30 and 8.30pm.

The talk, open to the public, will be in Italian with simultaneous translation in Maltese. A child-minding service will also be available.

For further details call 9987 7339 or email: mtzgozodiocese@gmail.com.