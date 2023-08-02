Italian rapper Baby K on Wednesday railed against the “madness” of selfies and called for greater protection for artists after she was injured by a fan and forced to cancel the rest of her tour.

In a video posted on TikTok, Baby K said she suffered “breast trauma” after being “charged at” by a woman at the end of a concert on Monday in Teramo, Italy, as a crowd of fans surged around her for selfies.

The 40-year-old rapper and singer said she had suffered breathing difficulties and been examined in hospital before being forced to cut short her summer tour.

“The most important thing for people is to take a photo, but it has become very dangerous”, she said. “It’s madness."

“I’m not complaining about taking pictures... but it’s getting out of hand. Safety must come first,” she said, accusing Italian police of poor crowd management.

Baby K, whose real name is Claudia Nahum and who was born in Singapore, has sold hundreds of thousands of albums. Her most famous tracks include Roma Bangkok and Killer.

She has more than 730,000 followers on Instagram, and the music video for Roma Bangkok has over 300 million views on her YouTube channel.